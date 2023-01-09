The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM.

The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.

Temperatures will moderate today with highs near 50 in Rapid City. We expect a weak disturbance to move through the region tomorrow. The far northeast tip on KELOLAND may see a chance of snow tomorrow afternoon, but this should not be widespread. Temperatures will be seasonable in the east, with above average temperatures likely in the west through tomorrow.

Our wind forecast this week still looks OK to start. We do see a few pockets of 30mph winds in southeastern KELOLAND later Wednesday into Thursday morning.

While the pattern is free of any major storms for now, we do see some hints of moisture returning to KELOLAND early next week. It’s very early to speculate about a storm track, let alone rain vs. snow chances, but it would seem reasonable to expect a few more stories to develop in weather after day 7.

Temperatures will not drop to any bitterly cold levels for the next several days, which is very helpful given our deep snow pack in many areas.

However, the European model is beginning to show signs of redeveloping cold later this month. We’ll follow that story in the coming days.

In the meantime, here are the details of the forecast.