WATERTOWN, S.D (KELO) At the very beginning of spring, the City of Watertown and surrounding communities were voicing concerns about flooding.

Now with the summer season, the main concern is dry conditions.

Take a drive through Watertown and you’ll notice patches of dry grass everywhere. Resident Carlyn Stangle says this summer has been especially hot and dry.

“By now, we would have at least have had a few, like good thunderstorms. So if we’ve had some maybe like, light overnight drizzle, but for the most part, it’s just been really hot and oppressive,” said Carlyn Stangle, a resident of Watertown.

Over the last month, Watertown and surrounding communities have seen an uptick in fires.

“Farmers burning off-road ditches, and with wind gusts that would come up, it would flip the embers, and that would start a grass fire. And so that’s what we were seeing,” said Troy VanDusen, Codington County Commissioner.

Dry conditions have led to a burn ban for Codington County, which bans all intentional fires.

“Can’t have any open burning, burn barrels, no burning fields. No burning trash, that has to be an approved container that limits the sparks and any of the fallout from it,” said Adam Heinrich Lieutenant of the Watertown Fire Department.

Recreational fires are still allowed, but with as dry as it is, it’s important to be prepared.

“If you’re doing recreational fires, make sure we have a water source right near at the response responsible and have a garden hose with working water ready to go at all times,” Heinrich said.

The Codington County Commissioners Office will review the ban on a weekly basis.

“With how dry everything’s been, it’s definitely a risk. Because, you know, it only takes a spark to get thrown into dry grass and a good wind and you won’t be able to catch it,” Stangle said.

Fines for violating the ban can range from 250 to 500 dollars.