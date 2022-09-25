It’s a cool and clear start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

As we go through the day, clear skies will remain as winds increase. Expect strong northwest winds this afternoon of 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 40 in eastern KELOLAND. Highs will range from the 60s in extreme eastern South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa to the 70s for the rest of KELOLAND.

Winds will not be as strong tomorrow, but still from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will average 10 to 20 for central and western South Dakota.

The new work week is looking dry and seasonal with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.