It’s a nice August morning in KELOLAND with a pretty sunrise at Lake Madison.

Highs yesterday rebounded into the 80s for much of KELOLAND, even with the northwest winds. Wind speeds are expected to be lower today.

Our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows plenty of 80s in KELOLAND this afternoon, with a few lower 90s toward Philip. Dry skies will continue tonight, and more dry weather is forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday with more 90s likely in central and western KELOLAND.

Warm weather will dominate most of the forecast. However, a weak cold front is still projected to move into the plains by Friday into Saturday. We still think most of next week looks much above normal as well.

The rain pattern will stay mostly quiet for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.