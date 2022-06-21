Good morning! The weather is looking much quieter and cooler in KELOLAND today. After 80mph winds in the Pierre area last night, cooler and breezy weather is common this morning.

Sioux Falls hit 100 yesterday. That should be last of the 100 degree heat for awhile.

Peak winds last night featured some high numbers with the severe weather. Sioux Falls had a gust to 82 mph at the airport.

Here are a few of the other 80mph winds across KELOLAND.

Local rainfall was higher with the storms as well.

The latest numbers last night are not included in this map, but were certainly helpful after some of the extreme heat.

Futurecast shows dry weather the next couple of days, but thunderstorms may return by Friday into Saturday as the next cold front enters the region.