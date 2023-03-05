SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following a pursuit in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the pursuit started just before 10:30 Saturday night at the Cliff Avenue exit on Interstate-229. Authorities say a trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Ford Fusion at 41st and Minnesota, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The pursuit continued on East 41st Street and ended when the vehicle struck a curb.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver, 25-year-old Alexander Vorjolo of Sioux Falls, who was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.