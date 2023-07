SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a power pole on the east side of Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at 15th and Bahnson.

Police say the 53-year-old man was impaired when his vehicle struck the power pole, causing it to snap.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

He’s being charged with DUI.

Police say homes in the area did not lose power from the crash.

Xcel Energy is working to replace the pole.