DPS releases names of drivers killed in June motorcycle crashes

SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in motorcycle crashes in South Dakota last month.

Thomas Deel, 42, of Del City, Oklahoma, died a June 26 motorcycle crash west of Lead, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Braden Erickson, 38, Spearfish, died in a June 7 crash northeast of Spearfish, the DPS said.

On June 26, Thomas Deel was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The motorcycle went into the right ditch and eventually tipped over. Deel and Trella Deel, 42, also of Del City, Oklahoma, were thrown from the motorcycle, according to the DPS.

Trella Deel had serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital.

Helmet use for both occupants is under investigation.

Erickon was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX eastbound on St. Onge Road on June 7 when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the DPS. The motorcycle went into the ditch, he was not wearing a helmet and he was thrown from the motorcycle.

Erickson sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. He died on Wednesday, July 1

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate both crashes. All information is only preliminary at this point.