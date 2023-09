Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — There was a heavy police presence in downtown Sioux Falls early Saturday morning following a report of shots-fired.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m.

Police at the scene tell us officers arrested at least one suspect in the area of 9th Street and Main Avenue.

Police say no one was hurt.

