Downtown ready for First Friday after busy Fourth of July

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.

From today’s events to yesterday’s Fourth of July parade, businesses in the area are excited to see all the foot traffic. The new Spice & Tea Exchange will have samples on hand tonight for anybody out and about. Fernson Downtown featured a special menu yesterday and also has a seasonal Rasberry Curio Ale on tap this weekend.

Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Friday, July 5, 2019

“Events and just in general being more a part of the community. Being more in the center of the community and being more accessible to people is a big reason why we moved to this location,” Fernholz said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps