SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since the 90’s, the original Dorothy’s Tree of Hope will not be decorated along Minnesota Avenue.

However, the replacement tree is now up and ready to serve the community.

While it wasn’t an easy decision, staff at the First United Methodist Church consulted with experts about the fate of the original tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“And the recommendation was that it needed to be cut down and also that it couldn’t be replanted where it had been originally,” says senior pastor at First United Methodist Church Sara Nelson.

However, the church wanted to keep bringing hope to the drivers who passed it.

“And so we wanted to continue the tradition and so that’s why we purchased an artificial tree, so that Dorothy’s Tree of Hope could continue,” says Nelson.

They wanted to keep the new tree close to the same location so it could continue to be a beacon of hope.

The artificial tree is 40 feet tall, and while it was made in Texas, it is prepared for South Dakota winters.

“The tree itself is made for outdoors. It has a very sturdy frame. It’s made for the weather of South Dakota. Matter of fact, they put these kind of trees up all over the United States,” says chairman board of trustees Ben Lamp.

While the tree is a valued tradition, it has more value than just its sparkle and lights.

“So it’s like a really important tradition, I think, to the community and also to the church for over 30 years to light this beautiful tree on Minnesota Avenue. And I think it’s really become kind of a beacon of hope and it celebrates the magic of the Christmas season,” says Nelson.

“There’s a lot of despair in the world today. And if putting up this tree and continuing the tradition can give just one person just a little bit of hope, it’s it’s worth it,” says Lamp.

Standing tall and bright along Minnesota Avenue, bringing holiday cheer to all who pass it.

There is going to be a tree lighting ceremony and dedication Sunday, November 26, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Past stories about Dorothy’s Tree of Hope:

Christmas Tree on Minnesota Avenue to be replaced

Decorating Dorothy’s tree: A Christmas tradition