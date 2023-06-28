LINCOLN & MINNEHAHA COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern South Dakota is in severe to extreme drought, according to the monitor released last week.

If your 4th of July celebration includes fireworks, you’ll want to be careful.

It’s been a spotty year for rain in Lincoln County.

“We’ve had some small rains that are really isolated and varied. Someplace may get a half inch and some may get none,” Lincoln County emergency manager Harold Timmerman said.

Timmerman says there is a concern over fireworks shooting into the air.

“If a hot piece of fireworks would fall in the grass, you know a lot of the pastures are eaten down by cattle or some of them have been mowed now for hay, that short grass would even start on fire,” Timmerman said.

Conditions vary in Minnehaha County too.

“Some areas have received some good rainfalls, some haven’t, so you’ve got to be aware of the dry areas,” Minnehaha County emergency manager Jason Gearman said.

No matter how much moisture you’ve received, it’s always a good idea to be prepared in case a fire sparks.

“Make sure you have water with you if you’re going to go out in the county and shoot. Make sure you’re not near any livestock, be aware of the people that live in the area,” Gearman said.

“A small fire get can big in a hurry. And if it’s really dry and there’s a wind they spread fast and it takes a while to catch up with them and get them put out,” Timmerman said.

Gearman says one of the top fireworks complaints Minnehaha County gets is leftover trash.

Be sure to clean up after yourself and let the debris soak in a bucket of water.