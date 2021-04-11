DOH: South Dakota reaches vaccination milestone

The South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol helped deliver COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Photo courtesy of the CAP.

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — South Dakota has reached an important threshold in the fight against COVID-19.

The Department of Health announced Saturday that the percentage of state residents who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine has reached 50-percent, placing South Dakota among the top states for getting people vaccinated.

But there’s still work to be done. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon is encouraging young adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

New data show a recent 7-percent rise in coronavirus cases involving people in their twenties. South Dakota is entering its second week of the Phase II vaccination plan, making vaccines available to all state residents 16 years or older.