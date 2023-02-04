SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) —The Sioux Falls Stampede Fighting Wiener Dogs remain undefeated and earned two points in United States Hockey League play during a 3-2 overtime victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday night. The Wiener Dogs have not lost a game during their 16 years of play.

The Buccaneers were able to light the scoreboard up first with Davis Borozinskis goal just 48 seconds into the first period. With just under five minutes expired on the clock, the Wiener Dogs’ Isaac Gordon earned his 11th goal of the season, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Max Rud on the powerplay. With one minute left in the period, Nick Ring added to the Wiener Dogs’ score, marking his 10th of the season on assists from Sam Harris and Maddox Fleming.

A steady second period saw just one goal and three penalties, a stark contrast to the 20 minutes prior. Penalties were given to Sioux Falls’ Ryan Gordon and Kazimier Sobieski, as well as Des Moines’ Braedon Ford. The lone goal was awarded to Joey Muldowney in the final second of the period, tying the score at two.

A handful of penalties were the only things to happen for the entirity of the third period. Des Moines led this charge with two before the ten-minute mark. Ryan Gordon was then called for interference 11:24 into the period and, as his penalty expired, Des Moines was called for another penalty.

The scoreless third period led the teams into the five-minute overtime period. With 27 seconds expired from the overtime period, Evan Murr scored the game-winning goal to end Wiener Dog Night and continue the streak of the dogs winning.

With a full slate of concourse events and fun throughout the matchup, the teams played in front of sold-out Denny Sanford Premier Center of 10,678 fans. Fans were given custom Wiener Dog Rally towels and were able to witness the 16th Annual Wiener Dog Races, presented by Sioux Nation Pet Clinic. During the first heat of wiener dog races, 20 dogs stepped up and raced to center ice with Cooper and Luther qualifying for the championship race. Heat two saw another slate of dogs with Lambeau and Kuzco taking the second half of spots for the championship heat. Finally, Kuzco became the 16th Wiener Dog Race Champion by a fraction of a second over Luther.

The Stampede are back to the Denny Sanford Premier Center Sunday afternoon for a matchup against the Tri-City Storm.