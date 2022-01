SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jerry L. Smith, Jr. has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty for stabbing and killing a mother dog and injuring her puppies.

One of puppies was killed and a second was injured, a humane officer said.

Smith Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

According to court documents, the dogs belonged to Smith Jr.’s girlfriend who he had broken up with earlier that same day.