SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The complaint against Austin Goss, a former reporter for Dakota News Now and KOTA was amended to include a charge of disorderly conduct, according to documents filed in court on May 9.

Goss is accused of using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number to make a prank call to former South Dakota Republican legislator and former leader of the GOP in the state Dan Lederman on Jan. 22. The original charge of making threatening, harassing or misleading contacts, a Class I misdemeanor remains. The disorderly charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.

Court documents said Goss used the website called PrankDial.com to make the prank call. Court documents said that Goss had numerous personal and professional communications with Noem and that it was reasonable that (Goss) may have come in possession of Governor Noem’s personal phone number during one of these contacts.”

On Jan. 23, Noem said in a news release that her personal cell phone had been “hacked” and was used to make hoax calls. Noem said in her new release that her personal cell phone had been “hacked”, following “the leak of (she) and her family’s personal Social Security numbers and other private information by the January 6th Committee.”

In that same news release, Noem urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and multiple congressional committees to investigate leaks of information relating to her family. “I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide,” she said in the release.