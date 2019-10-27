Dinosaurs, princesses and more flood downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From cats and mermaids to superheroes and dinosaurs, downtown Sioux Falls was crawling with many different characters.

Sunday afternoon families got the opportunity to trick-or-treat downtown ahead of Halloween.

Many businesses participated in the fun by giving out candy and setting up photo booths.

Lauren Soulek: “What have you liked about trick-or-treating downtown?”

“That we get to see people’s costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating,” Korbyn and his sister, dressed up as Jack and Mary Poppins said.

Over 20 downtown businesses participated in this afternoon’s fun.

