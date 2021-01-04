Deuel County Sheriff marks one year anniversary of tow truck operator’s death

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Today marks one year since tow truck operator Dale Jones was struck and killed while helping a motorist on the side of the road in Watertown.

Friends and family described Jones as “bigger than life itself.” Hundreds of people attended his funeral last year, to remember a man who was known for his laugh and willingness to help others.



The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook this morning, reminding everyone to slow down and move over for any vehicle along the side of the road.