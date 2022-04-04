SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The detour route will be completed before a construction project on U.S. Highway 212, from just east of U.S. Highway 81 to just east of 19th Street East, starts, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Construction of an off-road detour route will start on Monday, April 11.

The road will close on the construction route on April 20 and construction will start, SDDOT said.

Through truck traffic is being advised to use the signed truck route along the south connector route due to anticipated traffic volumes and narrowed lanes. All local traffic will be directed to use the signed detour along 11th Street East, 4th Avenue South, and Highway 81.

A public open house for the Highway 212 project will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Watertown Event Center, located at 1901 9th Ave. SW. Impacted businesses are invited to attend to review details of the anticipated project schedule.

The SDDOT will have weekly public meetings about the project at 10 a.m. each Thursday starting on April 21. The meetings will be in the conference room at the Watertown Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 1300 11th St. SE in Watertown.