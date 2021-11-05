Despite warm temperatures, snow is just around the corner for parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ll enjoy a warm weekend with temperatures well above average, that will soon change with much colder air returning next week.

Along with the colder air there’s a chance that some may get their first snow of the season. If it happens, it will be just slightly ahead of schedule. Here’s a look at when we typically get our first one inch of snow.

Many locations come in around the middle of the month. But it happens a little sooner in Worthington and Rapid City, November 7th. Now remember, we’ve already had snow in Rapid City earlier this month. It’s late in the month for Yankton, at November 25.

But I don’t think we’ll get thrown into winter by the end of next week. Temperatures will warm back to or even above average for the middle of the month. But you have to realize, average by then is the middle 40s.

Whether it falls next week or not, expect MUCH colder air for next weekend. All the more reason to enjoy the warmth THIS weekend.