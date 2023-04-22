ELLIS, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home northwest of Sioux Falls early Saturday morning searching for a suspect with felony warrants.

It started when a resident called in a suspicious van parked in the area of Alguire Avenue near Ellis just after 2 a.m.

Authorities say a man ran off when deputies arrived at the scene.

That’s when they surrounded the home located nearby, but they determined he wasn’t inside. Deputies have since called-off their active search.

They say the man has non-violent warrants and that there is no danger to the public.