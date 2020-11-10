Dell Rapids man facing rape charge

A 20-year-old Dell Rapids man is behind bars, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Sioux Falls police say the victim and a friend went to a house Saturday in the 800 block of South Day Avenue. Investigators say the two men in the home gave the girls some beer. At some point, the victim and the suspect were left alone in the house.

“The suspect ended up raping the girl and then sometime later some friends showed up of the girl’s and knew that she was in there. They were able to get her to come out of the house and then she said she needed to go to the hospital and that’s where she made the comment that she’d been raped,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested Cooper Miller on charges of 4th-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.