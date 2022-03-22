SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six months after Broadway performances returned to the Washington Pavilion, the venue is preparing to welcome a new line up of shows.

The Pavilion announced “The Book of Mormon” will make a return to Sioux Falls to kick off the season in October. The 2022-23 Broadway Pavilion Performance Series also includes “Legally Blonde – The Musical,” “On Your Feet!,” “Tootsie,” “My Fair Lady,” and the blockbuster “Dear Evan Hansen.”

President and CEO Darrin Smith says announcing a line up like this is even more significant after the COVID pandemic.

“I really sincerely believe from start to finish, with the season you are about to find out about, it is the best season start to finish we’ve ever had,” Smith said.

“Dear Evan Hansen” will round out the season with eight performances in April 2023.