WALL, SD (KELO) — A 34-year-old man is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

It happened Saturday morning, a mile east of Wall, where the highway patrol says the man was driving westbound in the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a minivan.

The man died at the scene.

The woman driving the minivan has life-threatening injuries. A woman passenger has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts.