ROLLING FORK, MS (Associated Press) — A powerful tornado has torn through rural Mississippi and Alabama, killing at least seven people, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather that produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were reporting destruction as the tornado continued sweeping northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

At least seven people were killed by the tornado in Mississippi, Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News.

Reports of six additional deaths were not immediately confirmed by The Associated Press.