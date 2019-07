RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — Charges are pending against a woman involved in a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist west of Rapid City Friday.

The highway patrol says the 76-year-old woman was driving an SUV that crossed the center line on HIghway 44 near Johnson Siding and collided with the motorcycle.

The 58-year-old biker died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.