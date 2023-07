SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Sioux Falls.

First-responders were called to South Sycamore Avenue and East 53rd Street where a southbound motorcyclist left the road and crashed into a sign just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the biker was wearing a helmet and other safety gear.

Officers shut-down traffic to the area as they worked the scene.