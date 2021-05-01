Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Former SDSU star Cade Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks
Video
Top Stories
Teton Saltes of Pine Ridge signs with New York Jets
PREVIEW: Paint your own pottery at Color Me Mine
Video
The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is now open for the season
Video
Lost & Found kicks off Mental Health Awareness month with a charity tap event
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Augustana baseball spilts double header with Wayne State
Video
Top Stories
Former SDSU star Cade Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks
Video
Former Washington Warrior Matt Farniok drafted by Dallas Cowboys
Video
Northwestern College football advances to NAIA national championship
Video
Day 2 girls Dakota Relay highlights
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Howard Wood Dakota Relays – Highlights and Results Day Two
Video
Top Stories
Falls Park Farmers Market prepares for 2021 season
Video
Top Stories
Staying safe when working around electric lines
Video
First@4: Gov. Noem sues President Biden; Sioux Falls robbery caught on camera; Dell Rapids Austin Henry excels at pitching mound
Video
Dell Rapids’ ace finds success through hard work
Video
South Dakota Labor groups teaming up with USDA for Sioux Falls food giveaway
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
How to ride a horse like a jockey
Video
Top Stories
Support women struggling with infertility on Mother’s Day
Video
Levitt at the Falls returns to the lawn for 2021 season
Video
The South Dakota Symphony launches their Centennial Season
Video
Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association working toward a more inclusive playing field
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Day 2 girls Dakota Relay highlights
Top Stories
Posted:
May 1, 2021 / 10:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 1, 2021 / 10:36 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Day 2 girls highlights from the Dakota relays.
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Howard Wood Dakota Relays – Highlights and Results Day Two
Video
Teton Saltes of Pine Ridge signs with New York Jets
Former SDSU star Cade Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks
Video
Authorities asking for public’s help locating man
Gallery
81-year-old mechanic says it’s time to recharge the batteries and retire
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Tweets by KELOSports