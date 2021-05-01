Day 2 Boys Dakota Relay highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Former SDSU wide receiver Cade Johnson has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. Johnson was a star for the Jacks and holds several school record including the single season touchdown record with 17, kickoff return yards in a single season with 839 and single game touchdown record at 4. In 2019 he was selected as a first team all-american by the associated press.