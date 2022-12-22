It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.

Blizzard warnings are shown in white on the map below. Sioux Falls has a strongly worded winter weather advisory today, but conditions will feature plenty of blowing snow across much of KELOLAND.

Take a look at wind forecast. You can see the worst of the wind is yet to come over SW MN and much of southeastern KELOLAND today, tonight, and tomorrow. Blowing snow will remain an ongoing problem until the wind goes down. Conditions will improve in western KELOLAND starting tomorrow.

Futurecast remains dry, so we are just dealing with recycled snow blowing around the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold.

The wind chill map is about as bad as it gets around this part of the country. It only takes a few minutes to get frost bite when we have numbers like these, so please exercise extreme caution if you have to be out and about today and tomorrow. We do expect some improvement into Christmas Eve.

Don’t forget, another clipper system will arrive in KELOLAND starting Christmas day in northwestern SD. We think snow will develop to the east of the low track and expect strong NW winds again in parts of central and western KELOLAND late Christmas day into Monday. This will likely create more blowing snow issues.

Here are the details of the forecast.

Next week is looking warmer as a general rule. We may see a dip on Monday due to that clipper, but temperatures should get back to the 20s above zero by the middle of next week.