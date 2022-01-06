Dangerous Wind Chills Today and Tonight – Thursday AM Storm Center Update January 6

Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Numerous Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories are in effect for KELOLAND not only for this morning, but northern KELOLAND will see the Warnings continue into tonight and tomorrow morning. Limit your time outdoors and cover as much exposed skin as possible when outside.

Air temperatures will not make it above zero in eastern KELOLAND today with many staying in the single digits below zero.

Tomorrow is looking a little better as highs return above zero. 30s and 40s will be found in western South Dakota.

The weekend will start warm, but end cold.

Highs on Saturday will warm to the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

But colder air returns on Sunday with highs retreating to the single digits, teens, and 20s.