MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — In the final matchup of the Hanson Classic, No. 1 Dakota Valley faced No. 2 Sioux Valley.

Final minutes of the first half Tyler Cornelson gets the ball over to Isaac Bruns, who buries the three-pointer. That makes the score 40-28 Panthers.

Midway through third, Cossacks looking for an open shooter. Hudsyn Ruesink gets it over to Oliver Vincent, who puts up the nice dribble spin jump shot. Sioux Valley back within sixteen.

A few minutes later, Randy Rosenquist takes it in transition all the way to the cup. That made it a 20-point game.

Dakota Valley wins the rematch of last year’s Class A championship 82-57.