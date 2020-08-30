Dakota Alliance soccer team takes victory over SFPD, Sheriff’s Office, SFFR

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful weekend to get outside, and Saturday night local law enforcement officers in Sioux Falls did just that for a game of soccer.

The game’s highlights go a bit deeper than just goals and corner kicks.

The Sioux Falls Police Department, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue game together to play against a local Dakota Alliance soccer team made up of mostly Somalian immigrants. The game is one of the ways local law enforcement officers get out into the community for some fun.

“When you look at, just the makeup of Sioux Falls with several hundreds of, you know over a hundred languages that are spoken, you know, around the world soccer is a primary sport played by a lot of people so you could say it’s the world’s language to some degree when it comes to sports. So, it’s a really good way to reach out and interact with those new folks to our country or folks that have been in our country for awhile but this, for a lot of them, this is their country’s home sport. So we’re going to give it our best and keep our fingers crossed that we don’t get hurt,” SFPD Sergeant Andrew Siebenborn said.

The officers gave it their best, but the Dakota Alliance team snagged the victory with an 8-2 win.

Later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., hear from both teams about what this game means for them.