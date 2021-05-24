Custer County experiencing some damage after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Some residents in Custer County have some cleaning up to do after a storm moved through last night.

The Custer County Sheriff posted these pictures of the damage to its Facebook page.













In the post, the Sheriff’s Office says that power lines and trees are down in the areas of: Custer State Park, Lower French Creek Road, Sidney Park Road, Flynn Creek Road and Hazelrodt Cutoff. They also ask that people avoid these areas.













And if you have pictures or video of the weather in your area, we would love to see them. You can send them to uShare@KELOLAND.com.