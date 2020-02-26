‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Winter an ideal time for stormwater channel & pond maintenance
- Suspect in a stolen truck case caught on camera could be responsible for several other thefts in the city
- Senate wants South Dakota drug felons to become eligible for TANF aid
- Bipartisan bill pushing to speed up disaster recovery projects
- Members of House committee at odds over efficient climate policy