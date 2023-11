CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO)-Firefighters from 2 counties were kept busy with a fire along the county line over the weekend.

The Chancellor Community Fire Department says it happened Saturday afternoon. Officials shared a photo of the scene.

Crews arriving on scene found a car on fire along with grass in the ditch burning. Due to the location of the fire, Chancellor Fire contained the car fire while Hartford fire took care of the ditch.