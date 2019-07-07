Crews recover body of Maplewood man who died while tubing

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a Maplewood man who died in a tubing incident on the Crow River near St. Michael.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Andrew Urbanski was tubing with two other people when his tube hit a tree and flipped over about 5 p.m. Saturday. His body was recovered several hours later.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

