Taken 7 miles north of Lemmon in Adams County, ND. Photo Courtesy: Hope Klein

WEST OF LEMMON, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are battling a fire west of Lemmon Thursday evening according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Residents south and east of Lemmon are being asked to prepare to evacuate as of 7:05 p.m. Thursday evening.

Photo Courtesy: Lori Dratyon

According to the post, Highway 12 to the North Dakota border is closed as well as Highway 73 from Summerville to Lemmon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.