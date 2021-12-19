Crews battle fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge

CUSTER STATE PARK, SD (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills have been battling a fire at a popular tourist destination in Custer State Park.

Fire broke out at the Sylvan Lake Lodge Saturday night. Crews from several departments remained at the scene throughout the night.

Local authorities have been urging the public to avoid the area. The fire was still considered active as of midnight.

We don’t know yet about the extent of damage to the building, or the cause. There’s also no word yet on whether there are any injuries.

The Sylvan Lake Lodge was building during the 1930’s, funded, in part, through Depression-era New Deal programs. A wing was added to the lodge in 1991.