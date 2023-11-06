SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Their school might be in Omaha, Nebraska, but on Monday Creighton University basketball players Lexi Unruh and Emma Ronsiek are on a home court. They each grew up in Sioux Falls.

“My mom came by the hotel last night with our dog, so I got to see my dog,” Ronsiek said. “So, yeah it’s just weird to be here, ’cause all my friends are going to come to the game. I don’t know the last time that they’ve been able to see one of my games.”

“It’s really fun,” Unruh said. “I did a lot of workouts at the Pentagon, played a few games here so feels fun to be back playing in my home city.”

Before they were Creighton Bluejays, Unruh was a Charger at Sioux Falls Christian and Ronsiek was a Knight at O’Gorman. Their Bluejays will take on North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Monday, but it’s not the only major college hoops matchup at the Pentagon this week; Baylor will play Auburn in men’s action on Tuesday and the University of South Dakota men will be in action there on Friday.

“It’s important to the region to host these teams, to kind of showcase the facilities we have in Sioux Falls,” Sanford Sports Vice President Jesse Smith said. “But more than anything, it’s just really fun to kick off the season and kick off college basketball.”

But Monday, it’s a homecoming.

Dan Santella: Are you going to have your parents, family, friends, all the above {in attendance} tonight?

“All of the above,” Ronsiek said. “There’s going to be a lot of people here, I think.”

“We’ll have a lot of people here to support,” Unruh said.

Creighton is ranked 22nd in the country in the Associated Press poll.