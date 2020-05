For more than two months, clinics, hospitals and other healthcare facilities have been focused on COVID-19 and taking care of other emergency medical needs, while postponing elective and non-essential medical services. Now many healthcare providers are ready to start getting back to routine medical care.

"The care that everyone considers routine that has been going on for years and years: vaccinations, cancer screenings, medical condition screenings like diabetes, high blood pressure, that's really kind of paused a little bit," Sanford's Vice President Medical Officer Mike Wilde said.

At both Sanford and Avera, many surgeries or procedures considered elective have also been cancelled or postponed since the pandemic began.