MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Martin, South Dakota are investigating a car versus building crash.

The Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter early Friday morning, saying the crash happened at the Youth Center Building.

07/05/2019, 0111 Hrs. Possible injury accident. Sunrise Housing. Car into a building. One occupant unconscious in the vehicle. B-2, B-3, R-1, BC Amb. responding. pic.twitter.com/oeLjpNfcQS — Martin Vol Fire Dept (@martin_vol) July 5, 2019

In another tweet, authorities say the driver has some chest pain, but did not need to be pulled from the vehicle.

There is just minor damage to the building.