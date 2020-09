SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Back in July we introduced you to former Washington High School teacher Tim Gjoraas. At that time we told you how he was retiring from teaching because of his ongoing battle with colon cancer.

Saturday, his former co-workers from Washington High were helping him and his family out by painting their house. Gjoraas says it was a surprise that he found out about on Wednesday.

The painting team started early this morning and finished around 1 p.m. Saturday.