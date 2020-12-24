COVID in South Dakota: Deaths increase by 41, active cases drop to 7,098, new cases increase by at least 500

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus death toll increased by 41 on Thursday to 1,430, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There have been 484 deaths in December. Thursday’s total is among the top three in the month.

One of the new deaths was in the 20-29 range. Twenty-two of the new deaths were in the 80 plus range. Nine in the 70 plus, five in the 60-69, three in the 50-59 range and one in the 40-49 range

Hospitalizations were at 312. Down from Wednesday’s 337. Total hospitalizations reached 5,503 up from the 5,492 total on Wednesday.

There were at least 500 new cases. The state now has a total of 96,546 cases up from 96,040 on Wednesday. The state listed 372 PCR tests and 128 new antigen tests.

The state’s one day positivity rate was 16.7%.

Active cases are at 7,098 which is a decrease from Wednesday’s 7,314

Recovered cases increased to 88,018 from Wednesday’s 87,337.

Total persons tested negative is now at 269,964 an increase from Wednesday’s 269,086.

The DOH is also tracking vaccinations. As of Thursday, 8,398 persons had received a vaccine and 9,770 doses have been administered.