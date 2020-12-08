COVID-19 in South Dakota: 539 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,111; Active cases at 16,783

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death as well as a slight drop in active cases and current hospitalizations were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,111. There have been 165 deaths reported in December. The new death was a man listed in the 60-69 age range.

On Tuesday, 539 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case out to 87,039, up from Monday (86,500). Total recovered cases are now at 69,144, up from Monday (68,576).

Active cases are at 16,783, down from Monday (16,814).

There are 491 current hospitalizations, up/down from Monday (503). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,921, up from Monday (4,872).

Total persons tested negative is now at 255,385, up from Monday (254,695).

There were 1,229 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 43%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 9.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Tuesday is 15.2%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.