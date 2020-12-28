COVID-19 in South Dakota: 267 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,446; Active cases at 6,523

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 today, Dec. 28.

The state data shows that less than 1,000 people were tested.

The new case number is another decline in new cases in the state. There 427 new total coronavirus cases reported on Sunday. The new cases include 246 PCR tests and 21 antigen tests.

Active cases also decreased today.

The state has 6,523 active cases compared to 6,695 on Sunday.

Deaths remain at 1,446.

Recovered cases increased to 89,249. The state has 97,657 total cases.

There are 288 people hospitalized and 5,583 ever hospitalized.

The DOH is also breaking down the dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.

So far, 9875 Pfizer doses have been administered to 9,875 individuals. 4,294 doses of Moderna have been administered to 4,294 individuals. The Moderna vaccination arrived after the Pfizer vaccine.

The total number of vaccine doses is at 14,799 with a total of 14,799 individuals receiving it.