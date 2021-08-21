Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at 85

FILE – In this Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, Tom T. Hall accepts the Icon Award at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (Associated Press) – Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.

His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death Friday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Hall was known as “The Storyteller” for his unadorned yet incisive lyrics.

He composed hundreds of songs and had several No. 1 hits as a singer.

Born in Kentucky, Hall wrote his first song by age 9.

Throughout the ’70s, Hall became one of Nashville’s biggest singer-songwriters. His hits included “I Love,” “Country Is,” “I Care,” “I Like Beer,” and “Faster Horses (The Cowboy and The Poet.)”