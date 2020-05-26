Councilors share their thoughts as SF City Council drops COVID-19 regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has decided to drop all COVID-19-related business regulations beginning Friday. The vote was unanimous: eight to zero. Some councilors attended the meeting remotely.

“At this point in time, while I did have some concerns initially about what might happen after we open things up again for restaurants and bars a few weeks ago, I’m not seeing that surge,” councilor Rick Kiley said.

“I’m thankful that this ordinance is being brought forward today,” councilor Christine Erickson said. “I think it’s important of that balance. Councilor Neitzert, I hate to steal your words the other day, I heard you say that the economy is the people, health care is the people … the most light-bulb moment that we have to continue to balance that.”

The council’s unanimous vote repeals an ordinance that required at least six feet between parties at restaurants or bars.

“I visited a restaurant last Friday, they reached out to me,” councilor Theresa Stehly said. “And they said, ‘Theresa, we don’t know if our patrons are going to come back, even if we can open everything up.’ That’s the other challenge, is people are just gun-shy to come out.”

“I’m going to be supportive today, but I think it all comes down to again as we say over and over, personal responsibility is the key to all of this,” councilor Marshall Selberg said.

“Now if we continue to be diligent about this, hopefully, life can get back to some sort of normal,” councilor Curt Soehl said. “If we do not be diligent, just because the rules are lifted, we are going to be in a terrible position in three weeks, three months from now, and this council will have to come back and put restrictions back on the community.”