Crookston, MN. – The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team won their first game of the year today against Minnesota Crookston. The Coo scored 3 to take the game 3-0.

The first goal was scored in the 16th minute by Addison Westermeyer with an assist from Hannah Welch . USF’s second goal came off of a penalty kick in the 75th minute. It was put into the net by Mariah Siem . The Coo put the game away for good in the 84th minute by Sarah Miller with Mara Nelson assisting.

·USF outshot Crookston 20-7. Delani Daubman got the start in goal for the Cougars and made 7 saves on the day. USF’s Julia Bowman and Addison Westermeyer each had 4 shots. The Coo also had 11 corners compared to Crookston’s 1.

This match moves the Cougars to 1-5-0 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Friday September 29 in Sioux Falls. They take on Minnesota State Moorhead at 2:00PM. This game will take place at Bob Young Field. Come out and support your Coo as they try to build a winning streak!