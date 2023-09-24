Crookston, MN. – The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team won their first game of the year today against Minnesota Crookston. The Coo scored 3 to take the game 3-0.
The first goal was scored in the 16th minute by Addison Westermeyer with an assist from Hannah Welch. USF’s second goal came off of a penalty kick in the 75th minute. It was put into the net by Mariah Siem. The Coo put the game away for good in the 84th minute by Sarah Miller with Mara Nelson assisting.
·USF outshot Crookston 20-7. Delani Daubman got the start in goal for the Cougars and made 7 saves on the day. USF’s Julia Bowman and Addison Westermeyer each had 4 shots. The Coo also had 11 corners compared to Crookston’s 1.
This match moves the Cougars to 1-5-0 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Friday September 29 in Sioux Falls. They take on Minnesota State Moorhead at 2:00PM. This game will take place at Bob Young Field. Come out and support your Coo as they try to build a winning streak!