SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a night that included food, music and cars as Hot Summer Nites kicked off the beginning of the 52nd Annual Black Hills Corvette Classic.

The event Wednesday night and those through the weekend in the Black Hills are put on by the Sioux Falls Corvette Club. People with Corvettes from all over the country and beyond gathered at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds to kick things off.

It was the rumbling sound of Corvette engines at the 30th Annual Hot Summer Nites. The event used to be held Downtown, but because of growth, it was moved to the fairgrounds four years ago.

“Everybody comes in from all over the United States. We get 35 to 40 states every year. And we wanted to have a gathering spot for people to kind of show off their cars, let the people from around Sioux Falls come out. It’s a fun, free family event, and we have thousands of people here tonight,” coordinator of the Black Hills Corvette Classic, Barry Konken, said.

Organizers estimate between 300 and 350 cars attend the event. All of the money raised goes to the Children’s Home Society in Sioux Falls.

“We have these beautiful cars and we love to drive them, but we want to do good for the community, too,” Konken said.

In addition to a live band and food, the “Quick 60” tests the Corvette’s power.

“People test the acceleration of the Corvette to 60 feet and then you have to stop 40 feet thereafter, so it’s kind of a measure of acceleration and braking all at once in a very short hundred-foot length,” Konken said.

Kelly Close from Saskatchewan, Canada, has driven his Corvette down for the classic since 2011. And in case you can’t tell, it might be his favorite car.

Schmidt: “Do you have more than Corvettes?”

Close: “No. There is nothing else other than Corvettes.”

And there’s a reason he and his wife return each year.

“The people, the cars, the caravan, but just the friends that I met. Barry here, everybody else that I got to know, and that’s why we keep coming back,” Close said.

Thursday, the Corvette Caravan makes its way out to the Black Hills for events throughout the weekend.